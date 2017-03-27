Flood-prone roads to keep an eye on as TC Debbie heads south

WITH heavy rain predicted for parts of the Fraser Coast this week, drivers are urged to keep an eye out for possible road closures caused by flash flooding.

As parts of Central Queensland prepare for Tropical Cyclone Debbie to hit the mainland, the powerful storm system is predicted to bring up to 200mm of rain within 48 hours to the Fraser Coast between Thursday and Friday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the region's rain from Tropical Cyclone Debbie will begin on Tuesday, with between 5 and 15mm predicted for the area.

Later in the week, as the storm system is expected to move south, the region is set to receive up to 100mm a day between Thursday and Friday.

When the heavy rain hits and the river levels rise, some Fraser Coast roads and water systems are more likely to flood than others.

CLICK HERE for more Tropical Cyclone Debbie articles

Some roads like Booral Rd and Burrum Heads Rd are more likely to flood due to heavy rain, while other roads including Maryborough - Cooloola Rd at the Granville Bridge are more likely to flood when the Mary River rises.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said drivers should take care when driving in wet conditions, and never drive through floodwaters.

"Floodwaters can be fast moving," the spokesperson said. "For your safety and the safety of others, don't drive on roads covered with water. If it's flooded - forget it."

Roads subject to flash flooding from heavy rain

Bruce Highway at Saltwater Creek

Booral Rd near the Main St intersection

Torbanlea - Pialba Rd at Beelbi Creek at two floodways

Burrum Heads Rd at two floodways

Pialba - Burrum Heads Rd at a floodway

Roads subject to flooding from the Mary River rising