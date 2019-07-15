FLOOD READY: M'boro shares in $868k to prevent disasters

FLOOD PREPARED: Local Disaster Management Group Chair Councillor Rolf Light (right) and Disaster Planning Coordinator Brendan Guy at the installation of the Lamington Bridge flood camera in September last year. Three new flood cameras will be added to Maryborough's network after a funding grant from the State Government.

FLOOD PREPARED: Local Disaster Management Group Chair Councillor Rolf Light (right) and Disaster Planning Coordinator Brendan Guy at the installation of the Lamington Bridge flood camera in September last year. Three new flood cameras will be added to Maryborough's network after a funding grant from the State Government. Contributed

THREE new flood cameras will be installed in Maryborough to get the town ready for future disasters.

The funding injection is part of the first round of the State Government's Queensland Disaster Resilience Fund, a program designed to increase disaster preparedness across the state.

Maryborough has shared in about $868,000 secured in the program's first round.

Other projects covered include a new flood forecasting system for Noosa, flood modelling and mapping for the Gympie region and shoreline rehabilitation along the Burnett River.

The three cameras will become part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's network of flood cameras across Maryborough.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the funding grant aimed to improve public safety and protect communities from damage.

"With this funding, communities across the north coast region will be able to invest in smart solutions before disaster strikes,” Mr Dick said.

"Queensland has just emerged from one of the most destructive weather periods in its history, with 11 disaster events over six months impacting 61 of our 77 councils.

"Off the back of severe weather events like Cyclone Debbie, Queensland has asserted itself as a nation-leader when it comes to resilience-building measures.”

Mr Dick said the QDRF would be delivered across four rounds each year.

"As a state, we need to do everything we can to stand strong against extreme weather events,” he said.

"This is a significant investment in our future, with the added benefit of creating more jobs for regional Queensland.”