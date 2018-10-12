FLOOD WATCH: BOM issues warning for Burrum, Mary

The Mary River within two metres of the bridge at Tiaro during the October, 2017, event.

The Mary River within two metres of the bridge at Tiaro during the October, 2017, event. Alistair Brightman

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for waterways between Gladstone and the Sunshine Coast.

The warning was posted on Friday morning, a day after heavy rain and winds lashed the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay.

Trees were felled, power lines brought down and power cut to up to 10,000 homes when tornado-like conditions struck the region south and west of Maryborough.

BOM forecasters have predicted up to 100mm of rain to fall in Hervey Bay and 80mm for Maryborough on Saturday, with the Mary, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers all included in the flood watch.

The BOM advised rainfall totals and flood levels are expected to be less than those reached in October 2017.