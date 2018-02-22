Flood watch issued for Mary River catchment

A flood warning has been issued for the Mary River.

THE Mary River has been placed on flood watch as heavy falls continue across the Fraser Coast.

Rainfall totals of 40-140 mm have been recorded in the Mary River catchment and Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks up until 9am Thursday.

Further widespread rainfall totals of 50-100 mm are expected during Friday and into Saturday.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible.

Visit www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings to view the current flood warnings for Queensland.