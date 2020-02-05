FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

Wet weather: Sharyn Joynson from 71 Wharf in Maryborough said they are all good to go if the Mary starts to flood. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE walls of the iconic 71 Wharf Restaurant in Maryborough tell a story of resilience and provide testimony to the workmanship of a time gone by.

Water levels from previous floods are marked on the back wall of the function room, showing just how powerful the Mary River can be when in full flood.

Despite being underwater multiple times, the building, which is well over 100 years old, still stands strong.

The restaurant overlooks the Mary River and its impressive deck over the water is the ideal venue for lunch or well-earned drink.

The venue was underwater twice in 2013 but it was the flood in the late 1800s that was the most impressive.

Just the apex of the building’s roof would have been seen sticking out of the water.

Current owners Glen and Sharyn Joynson and are yet to experience a major flood at the restaurant but the prospect has crossed their minds.

“It was a little bit scary at first when we bought the business about 12 months ago, knowing what we might have to deal with” Sharyn said.

“Right now, it is business as usual and it will be until there are warnings that the river could break its banks.”

Ms Joynson said the restaurant had a flood evacuation plan, which included the contents of the building.

“Everything, including the kitchen and cold room, can be fully removed and relocated within six hours,” she said.

“The removal company and staff will jump into action if that becomes a reality.

“Just the shell of the building will remain.”

However, she said they hoped it didn’t come to that anytime soon.

“The flood history adds to the quirky nature of the venue, it really is testament to the workmanship when the building first went up. It’s amazing that it’s still standing,” Sharyn said.