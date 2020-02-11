Flood watch for river, water over roads as more rain looms

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek.Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast is back on flood watch as heavy rain and a big tide causes rivers to rise.

More showers and storms are forecast for the Flood Watch area with heavy falls possible particularly during Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather bureau said catchments between Bundaberg and Northern NSW had received significant rainfall during the past week and were likely to "respond quickly to further heavy rainfall".

"Minor flooding is possible. Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are likely particularly in the area of the heaviest rainfall," the BOM warning reads

The Mary, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers are all in the flood watch alert.

Meanwhile, the Fraser Coast Disaster Co-ordination Centre has warned the following roads have water over them as of Tuesday morning:

Woods Rd - Booral Rd End

Keens Rd - Booral Rd End

Moorabinda Rd - Floodway

Booral Rd and Main St - Floodway Closed - TMR

More to come.