FLOOD WATCH: Warning issued for Fraser Coast rivers

A flood watch warning has been issued for the Mary. Photo: Stuart Fast

The weather bureau has issued a flood watch warning for a number of Queensland rivers including the Mary and Burrum.

A deepening trough along the Queensland coast is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the region from Sunday.

While the heaviest falls are likely to occur north of Fraser Island to begin with, conditions are expected to worsen further south, including in Hervey Bay and Maryborough and down to the Queensland border.

According to BOM, catchments to the north of the Sunshine Coast, which have not received as much rain as the south east and northern NSW, will be slower in responding to heavy rainfall but minor to moderate flooding is still possible for for both rivers along with the Cherwell River towards Childers.

More to come.