FLOOD WATCH: Warning issued for Mary and Burrum rivers

THE Mary River at Tiaro and Miva is set to exceed the minor flood level, while minor flood levels have been reached in the Burrum River near Howard.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning on Tuesday, with the Mary River at Tiaro currently at 4.45m and rising.

The Mary River at Tiaro is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 6m on Wednesday morning.

At Miva, the Mary River is at 5.5m and rising.

The river is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 7.5m on Tuesday night.

The Mary River at Maryborough is not expected to exceed the minor flood level of 5m.

Up to 150 mm of rainfall has been recorded over the upper and eastern parts of the Mary River in the past 24 hours with more rainfall expected during Tuesday.

The Burrum River at Howard is currently at 6.01m, exceeding the minor flood level of 6m.

River levels will remain around the minor flood level throughout the day.

The Cherwell River at Pacific Haven is currently at 2.03 metres and rising.

The river is likely to remain below the minor flood level of 2.5m.