FLOOD WATERS: Road closures and hazards on Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
by
23rd Feb 2018 5:41 AM

SEVERAL roads have been closed with the wet weather impacting low lying areas and creeks across the region. 

The Fraser Coast was smashed with rainfall totals of more than 100mm yesterday and today the BOM has the ara on a flood watch

Main Roads latest road closures and hazards which will be assessed again on Friday morning: 

Maryborough Biggenden Rd, Aramara

Road closed to all traffic
Both directions Long delays expected

Maryborough Cooloola Road (Boonooroo Road)

All lanes affected
Delays expected in both directions
Observe signage

 

RELATED: Four rescued from floodwaters on Fraser Coast

 

Maryborough Biggenden Road (Boompa Road), Boompa

All lanes affected

No delays expected

Bauple Woolooga Road, Gundiah

Water over the road

All lanes affected

Both directions No delays expected

Booral Rd, Bunya Creek

Water over the road

All lanes affected

 No delays expected

Booral Road, Grosmont near Juandah Creek

Road closed to all traffic (both directions).  

 

