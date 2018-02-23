FLOOD WATERS: Road closures and hazards on Fraser Coast
SEVERAL roads have been closed with the wet weather impacting low lying areas and creeks across the region.
The Fraser Coast was smashed with rainfall totals of more than 100mm yesterday and today the BOM has the ara on a flood watch
Main Roads latest road closures and hazards which will be assessed again on Friday morning:
Maryborough Biggenden Rd, Aramara
Road closed to all traffic
Both directions Long delays expected
Maryborough Cooloola Road (Boonooroo Road)
All lanes affected
Delays expected in both directions
Observe signage
Maryborough Biggenden Road (Boompa Road), Boompa
All lanes affected
No delays expected
Bauple Woolooga Road, Gundiah
Water over the road
All lanes affected
Both directions No delays expected
Booral Rd, Bunya Creek
Water over the road
All lanes affected
No delays expected
Booral Road, Grosmont near Juandah Creek
Road closed to all traffic (both directions).