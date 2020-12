Roads have been closed due to flooding.

Roads have been closed due to flooding.

DRIVERS are being warned of flash-flooding on the region’s roads.

The Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Lakeside has been closed due to water over the road and delays are expected.

Motorists are being urged to take an alternate route.

Boompa Rd at Boompa is also closed to traffic due to flash-flooding.

With heavy rain continuing to fall across the region, motorists are being urged to drive with caution and remember if it’s flooded, forget it.