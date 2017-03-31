32°
News

UPDATE: Mary River still rising but slowly

Frances Klein
and Shelley Strachan | 30th Mar 2017 6:02 PM Updated: 31st Mar 2017 11:45 AM
RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday.
RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday. Frances Klein

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE FRIDAY 10:30am:   

THE Mary River water level has reached 8.9m Kidd Bridge as the council work to try and estimate whether or not the bridge will go under.   

Council is measuring the rise of the river on hourly intervals.   

The river is still rising at a rate of 200ml per hour but has slowed from a rate of 280m per hour recorded earlier in the day.   

The bridge normally goes under a river height of 9.4m. 

VIDEO: Mary River rushing at the Kidd Bridge at 8.20am this morning, Courtesy of Nathan Dennys.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, minor to moderate flooding is occurring along the Mary River downstream of Gympie.

The Mary River at Miva is currently at 9.61 metres and peaking and will remain around the moderate flood level (9.50 m) Friday morning before easing Friday afternoon.  

The Mary River at Tiaro is currently at 7.25 metres and rising and will exceed the moderate flood level (8m) overnight Friday into Saturday.  

RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday.
RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday. Frances Klein

YESTERDAY: Let's get technical - how much does the Mary River need to flood?   '

The river level at Portside at Maryborough is currently at 1.6 m and falling with the tide and is expected to remain below the minor flood level (5m) during the weekend.  

Minor flooding is occurring along the Mary River to Gympie.  

The Mary River at Moy Pocket is currently at 7.15 metres and falling and expected to remain below the minor flood level (11.70 m) during Friday.  

Photos
View Gallery

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket is currently at 9.72 metres and rising and is expected to remain below the moderate flood level (13.00 m) during Friday.  

No observations are available for the Mary River at Gympie and is expected to remain below the moderate flood level (12m) overnight Friday into Saturday.      

Photos
View Gallery

FRIDAY 7am:

MINOR flood levels are expected in Gympie today with the Mary River rising to 8m at the Kidd Bridge at 6.30am this morning and still rising. 

Gympie Regional Council workers were checking the river level marker this morning at Kidd Bridge and will continue to do so hourly. 

The Bureau of Meteorology reports Mary River catchment area totals between 100-230mm in the 48 hours to midnight Thursday, with isolated higher totals up to 285mm recorded at Maleny. 

Photos
View Gallery

Gympie received 63mm in 24 hours, much less than the predicted huge rainfall of up to 200mm and severe storm warnings released for the Gympie region yesterday afternoon causing some people to say "Debbie dodged us."

YESTERDAY: Let's get technical - how much does the Mary River need to flood?

Bureau forecaster Nicholas Shera said the remnants of Ex-Cyclone Debbie formed more of a convergence south of Noosa rather than over Gympie like originally predicted. 

The rainfall associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie has cleared the Mary catchment.

RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday.
RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday. Frances Klein

FULL FREE GT WEATHER COVERAGE:


Mary River to Gympie:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Mary River to Gympie.

The Mary River at Moy Pocket is currently at 8.8 metres and rising. The Mary River at Moy Pocket is expected to remain below the minor flood level (11.7 m) early Friday morning.

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket is currently at 8.10 metres and rising with minor flooding. The Mary River at Dagun Pocket is expected to remain below the moderate flood level (13m) Friday evening

 

Flood classifications for selected river height stations in the Mary River catchment.
Flood classifications for selected river height stations in the Mary River catchment. Frances Klein

Six Mile Creek:
Minor to moderate flooding is occurring in Six Mile Creek. River levels are currently peaking.

Mary River downstream of Gympie:

Strong rises occurred during Thursday evening in Wide Bay Creek at Kilkivan and Munna Creek at Marodian. The Mary River at Miva is currently at 6.99 metres and rising.

The Mary River at Miva will exceed the minor flood level (7m) in the next few hours.

The Mary River at Tiaro is currently at 5.70 metres and rising. The Mary River at Tiaro will exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) in the next few hours.

The river level at Portside at Maryborough is currently at 4m with the high tide. The Mary River at Maryborough is expected to remain below the minor flood level (5m) during Sunday.

 

A creek swelling after Thursday's drenching near Jones Hill.
A creek swelling after Thursday's drenching near Jones Hill. Frances Klein


Tinana Creek:

Rises are occurring along Tinana Creek.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

 

 

 

YESTERDAY 6PM:

AS ex-tropical cyclone Debbie continued to break and move out of the Gympie region late today, a severe storm with damaging wind tore through some neighbourhoods, bringing flooding at Glenwood, downing trees at Curra and destroying at least two sheds.

 

FLASH FLOODING: This photo was taken at Glenwood on Arbor 26 Rd this afternoon
FLASH FLOODING: This photo was taken at Glenwood on Arbor 26 Rd this afternoon

The storm was headed straight for Gympie at one stage and the Bureau issued a severe storm warning, but then soon after it changed direction and headed south towards the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay.

Curra resident Anthony Puleo said after reading the warning:

"It ain't coming to Curra. We have had enough rain and destructive winds. We lost two sheds plenty of rain but to pick up two sheds like rag dolls. Was insane. Sounded like a plane engine coming through and then a bomb hit."

LOVE TO FOLLOW THE WEATHER: Get real-time alerts on Gympie weather stories by clicking on this link and then hitting FOLLOW

Meanwhile, to the south of the Gympie region, delays are expected on the Bruce Hwy as wild weather continues.

A statement by the Sunshine Coast Council has said traffic delays are expected on the Bruce Highway south of the Sunshine Coast as severe weather continues to hit the region.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the southbound lanes of the highway at King John Creek at Elimbah has been closed from around 5.30pm with a contra-flow in operation, to cater for traffic in both directions, on the northbound lanes.

Parts of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland have received more than 200mm of rain from ex-TC Debbie in the past 24 hours with heavy rain expected across the evening and into the night.

Winds that have reached over 100kph have brought down trees on the Coast with more than 26,000 residences without power.

An evacuation centre is now open on the Sunshine Coast should people require emergency shelter.

Caloundra Indoor Stadium is the primary evacuation centre, with bedding and Red Cross staff available.

Maroochydore Basketball Stadium has been placed on standby as a secondary place of shelter, if needed.

The State Government has directed that all Sunshine Coast schools will remain closed on Friday, March 31.

The Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG)　Coordinator Andrew Ryan continues to advise against all unnecessary travel.

"The evacuation centre is there for people who expect their homes to be inundated or who may be faced with road closures and cut off from getting home," Mr Ryan said.

"Everyone else should stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, please remember to never drive through flood waters.

"Even if it doesn't look too bad, do not take the risk - you never know what the condition of the road is under the flood waters or how deep they are."

There are now 49 roads on the Sunshine Coast closed, with more closures expected with the further heavy rainfall expected this afternoon and tonight. Road closures continue to be updated on Disaster Hub at www.disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.　

Kerbside collection services will continue as normal tomorrow.

All Sunshine Coast beaches are closed with minor erosion occurring on some beaches.

The LDMG continues to remain activated today and advises to:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel on Thursday, due to expected hazardous road conditions. If travel is unavoidable, remember to never drive through flood waters.
  • Visit council's Disaster Hub at www.disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au for all the information you need to be prepared before, during and after severe weather including how to plan an emergency kit, weather warnings, road closures, airport information and news updates.
  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • For assistance call SES 132500. 000 for emergencies.

Further updates will be issued as required, until the weather system no longer poses a threat to our region.

Meanwhile, the Gympie disaster management group met at 5pm to discuss the weather and the possibility of any flooding in the Mary River.

Gympie Times

Topics:  curra disaster management group gympie weather severe storm severe storm warning

ROAD CLOSURES: Flood warnings remain for Fraser Coast roads

ROAD CLOSURES: Flood warnings remain for Fraser Coast roads

Some roads remain closed on the Fraser Coast due to the wet weather, while others have opened.

HAPPY DAYS: Maryborough Fresh and Save finally opens

NEW JOB: Jesse Askew is one of the dozens of new employees at Maryborough Fresh & Save. It's the first time he's held down a stable job in four years.

The store has finally opened in Maryborough.

Yards turn to swimming pools as ex-Cyclone Debbie hits

Flood waters at Aramara.

YOUR PHOTOS: Properties hit by flash flooding during storm.

UPDATE: Mary River still rising but slowly

RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday.

MINOR flood levels are expected in Gympie today

Local Partners

10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

NAIDOC flag raising and awards ceremony at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay - the Aboriginal flag.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Our Language Matters is this year's NAIDOC Week theme.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... $135,000

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction, In...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!