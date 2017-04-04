Floodlights for Scarness beach could soon be a reality

SCARNESS beach could soon be bathed in light in the middle of the night, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council currently looking at a proposal to introduce floodlights along the beach



The introduction of six LED floodlights along 300m of the beach will go before the council next week, with the covered area extending from the area just west of the Scarness jetty to Enzo's on the Beach.



Councillor Denis Chapman, who holds the portfolio for planning and infrastructure, said it was about boosting safety on the Esplanade beaches and letting "people who come here and visit the Fraser Coast see our beautiful beach at night."



But he also said there would be an economic windfall for the businesses looking to capitalise on a night economy in the area.

LIGHT IT UP: Cr Denis Chapman displays the proposed area for the Scarness beach lights, which would cover an area of 300m of the foreshore.

"The security is a big part of it - you can't put money on people's lives...if something happens on the beach at nighttime," he said.



"It's a flow-on effect to the businesses; if you get people using the beach at night, you get coffee shops and pizza shops that want to open up and trade longer hours. And when they do, they're employing people.



"The people want to go out at night because they're working all through the day; and some people might want to sit and talk on the beach at night.



"We've got it (the beach) here; don't just use it for 12 hours a day, let's try and use it for a few more."



With a report on the proposal due to be introduced to council next week, Cr Chapman estimated the installation cost would be around $30,000.



He dismissed the potential the lights would disturb residents in the area, stating the lights would face "out towards the ocean" and shielded from locals.

