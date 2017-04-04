28°
Sharks could show up at popular beaches: authorities

4th Apr 2017 4:00 AM

ANYONE headed to the beach for the holidays should keep an eye out for sharks, with authorities concerned that the floods could bring increased activity at popular beaches.

During a major flood event, sharks are known to swim or be washed out of rivers and into nearer onshore beaches where the water is turbid and visibility is poor.

Swimmers are urged to stick to patrolled areas and avoid swimming at dusk, dawn and at night.

Shark control equipment which was removed for safety reasons will be restored progressively to Queensland beaches as the weather permits.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie general-seniors-news sharks

