Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

AN application to place the wall and entrance to the demolished Dominion Flour Mill on the State Heritage Register has been rejected.

The application was considered by the State Heritage Council and the decision was made public last week.

The historic Maryborough archway and wall has been the subject of much controversy.

The cost of repair is estimated to be in the tens of thousands and the prohibitive bill has prevented developer Chris Moore from going ahead with a housing project planned for the Kent St site.

Mr Moore previously told the Chronicle he had faced constant delays because of the state of the arch, which he said was on the brink of falling down.

His greatest fear is that the archway could fall and injure or kill someone.

With cracks appearing in the archway, Mr Moore said he had priced the cost of repairing the piece of Maryborough history.

It would take a significant chunk of his budget to fix the arch - and the $62,500 might mean pulling out of the development at a time when the region's economy needs jobs the most.

The archway and remaining wall is still on the local heritage register and was placed there by the council.

In September it was revealed Mr Moore had filed an appeal in the Queensland Planning and Environment Court against the council's decision to reject his development application.

That court battle is ongoing.

In the decision handed down by the State Heritage Council, it found the archway and wall had an association with the history of the local flour milling industry.

"However it is not sufficiently important in demonstrating the flour milling industry, or the evolution or pattern of Queensland's history."

The document continued: "Gateways, fences signage advertising a business or other remnants of industrial activity are not rare in Queensland.

"The Dominion Flour Mill front gateway and fence does not demonstrate rare, uncommon or endangered aspects of Queensland's cultural history.

The remains of the flour mill did not satisfy any of the criteria necessary to be on the register, the heritage council found.

Mr Moore did not comment on the matter yesterday.