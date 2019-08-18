Flu cases could break record as schools feel the sickness

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION: Headmaster of Rockhampton Grammar School (RGS), Dr. Phillip Moulds. RGS was recognised recently with a prestigious award.

HUNDREDS more flu cases have been confirmed in Central Queensland as the tally grows to almost 1700.

With the tally at 1690, this year's flu is looking to be the worst in five years. While the 2017 total flu cases were recorded at 2264, on August 11 that year, the tally was 469 - about 1200 less than the present total.

A Central Queensland public health unit spokesperson said the flu season was at its peak.

"People with symptoms of influenza should stay away from public places, as far as possible," a spokesperson said.

A total of 302 people were confirmed to have influenza this week alone.

"It is not too late to vaccinate, as there are likely still several weeks of intense influenza transmission in the community," he said.

Rockhampton Grammar School had another 11 cases confirmed, taking the total to 31 this flu season. Headmaster Phillip Moulds said students feeling ill were encouraged to remain at home until better.

"The school has been following Queensland Health's advice and notifying families of possible symptoms," Dr Moulds said

"We are also reminding students to continue being mindful of good hygiene practices,which should always occur - including washing hands and covering their mouths/noses when sneezing or coughing,"

Free flu vaccines are available to all Queensland children aged between six months and five years through GPs and other childhood immunisation providers.

The vaccine is provided free for those at risk of complications from flu including pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over and people with certain medical conditions predisposing them to severe influenza. This year, people aged 65 years and older have access to a specially formulated enhanced flu vaccine