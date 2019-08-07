Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Flu season 2019: Influenza outbreak sends people flooding to hospitals
News

Flu death: Young Toowoomba mother latest victim

Alexia Austin
by
7th Aug 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 35-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba mother has become the latest victim of a deadly flu season sweeping the state.

After falling ill to the flu two weeks ago, Jacinta Foulds contracted a secondary infection and pneumonia, which led to her death, according to her husband Daniel Foulds.

Jacinta Foulds passed away last night after her battle with influenza. Photo: Social Media
Jacinta Foulds passed away last night after her battle with influenza. Photo: Social Media

"This is the hardest post I have ever had to do my world has been rocked tonight I said goodbye to my best-friend and soul mate taken from me way to soon," Mr Foulds said in a post on his Facebook page.

"It's a very tough moment so rather than fielding phone calls and message I'm putting it up so all my friends and family can see Jacinta Foulds, my beautiful wife, lost her fight as she was extremely sick with influenza A, as a result she caught a secondary infection as well as pneumonia.

"It was too much for body to handle, she fought hard all the way to the end as expected from Jacinta."

Mr Foulds said he now had to stay strong for the couple's three children.

Family and friends took to Ms Foulds' Facebook page to express their shock at her passing.

One friend said her death highlighted the importance of the flu vaccination.

Those looking to donate to the family click here.

More Stories

flu health influenza toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Disrespectful': Bay child's memorial walk vandalised

    premium_icon 'Disrespectful': Bay child's memorial walk vandalised

    News Heartless vandals have defaced a community boardwalk constructed in memory of two much-loved Hervey Bay boys

    HIT AND RUN: Car smashes through fence after fleeing police

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Car smashes through fence after fleeing police

    Crime Witnesses with dashcam footage or information should contact police

    17,000 MEALS: Fraser Coast joins the fight against hunger

    premium_icon 17,000 MEALS: Fraser Coast joins the fight against hunger

    News Fraser Coast residents raised more than $3400.