Flu hits local family: 'I thought we were going to lose her'

WHAT started as typical flu like symptoms for a mother of five lead to her being put in an induced coma at a Sydney hospital.

"It's terrible, I thought we were going to lose her," said worried Fraser Coast Aunt Patricia Hardy.

Feeling helpless from her home in Hervey Bay, Mrs Hardy wants other families to take the flu seriously.

Mrs Hardy said her niece had a cough and temperature before she started feeling really ill and went to the ICU at a hospital in Sydney.

"It got so bad she was put in an induced coma where she's now been for three months," Mrs Hardy said.

"She couldn't talk at the start and I was keeping up to date with her progress through her husband."

Mrs Hardy said it was important to take flu symptoms seriously.

"The doctor told us if she hadn't gone to hospital she wouldn't be here."

Mrs Hardy said her niece started communicating late last week and had written a message on Facebook thanking everyone for their support and prayers.

"I plan on visiting her as soon as she's out of ICU which we hope is by the weekend."