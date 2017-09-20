Flu numbers triple as Fraser Coast has worst season in years

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE Fraser Coast has experienced its worst flu season in years, with health professionals saying not only have there been almost 600 confirmed cases so far this year, but severe symptoms too.



There has been almost three times as many diagnosed cases of influenza this year across the region compared to the same time in 2016.



Doctors are now urging infected residents to use their sick leave to prevent the spread of the disease.



Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said the number of infected residents could be more than what has been recorded.



"These numbers only represent laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza, which are dependent on testing performed by general practitioners, emergency departments and other medical facilities across the region," she said.



"Those people with influenza who do not see medical professional and are not tested are not captured in the statistics."



Dr Young said just in the past week there had been a drop in the number of cases, which suggests the Wide Bay might be over the peak of the season this year.



She said there should be a steady decline in numbers over the next month if locals exercise caution.



Dial A Home Doctor area manager for the Fraser Coast, Dr Aleem Khan, said patients being seen are displaying severe symptoms.



He said this year there were more severe strains of influenza infecting the population, with symptoms ranging from typical itchy eyes, aches and pains, a runny nose and fever to vomiting and diarrhoea. Dr Khan said between 60 - 70 percent of call outs were for flu-related symptoms.



He said people with symptoms need to stay home from work or school until they felt better.



There are about 3000 influenza related deaths in Australia each year.

