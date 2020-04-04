Flu vaccinations urged to ease healthcare burden

Flu shots are needed as much as ever.

THE Fraser Coast community has been urged to remember to protect itself against the flu as the battle against coronavirus continues.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is urging people to get immunised against the flu sooner rather than later as the pandemic continues.

The flu vaccine won’t combat COVID-19, but it will help reduce the severity and spread of seasonal influenza, which can lower a person’s immunity and make them susceptible to other illnesses.

“Protecting yourself and your family from the flu with a vaccination now will help reduce the strain on health resources from COVID-19,” RACGP president Harry Nespolon said.

Last year the Wide Bay had a horror flu season with more than 2100 cases, which was more than three times the four-year average.

A spokesman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said keeping residents and visitors to the region healthy was always important, especially as the health service continued to respond to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 does not change the need to be vaccinated against the flu,” the spokesman said.

“Vaccination is the best defence against the flu and you can act now by visiting your family doctor or a vaccine provider, which includes some pharmacies.

“The influenza vaccine is free for those who belong to an eligible at-risk group.”