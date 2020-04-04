Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flu shots are needed as much as ever.
Flu shots are needed as much as ever.
News

Flu vaccinations urged to ease healthcare burden

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast community has been urged to remember to protect itself against the flu as the battle against coronavirus continues.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is urging people to get immunised against the flu sooner rather than later as the pandemic continues.

The flu vaccine won’t combat COVID-19, but it will help reduce the severity and spread of seasonal influenza, which can lower a person’s immunity and make them susceptible to other illnesses.

“Protecting yourself and your family from the flu with a vaccination now will help reduce the strain on health resources from COVID-19,” RACGP president Harry Nespolon said.

Last year the Wide Bay had a horror flu season with more than 2100 cases, which was more than three times the four-year average.

A spokesman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said keeping residents and visitors to the region healthy was always important, especially as the health service continued to respond to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 does not change the need to be vaccinated against the flu,” the spokesman said.

“Vaccination is the best defence against the flu and you can act now by visiting your family doctor or a vaccine provider, which includes some pharmacies.

“The influenza vaccine is free for those who belong to an eligible at-risk group.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No tourists could mean ‘golden age’ for dingoes on island

        premium_icon No tourists could mean ‘golden age’ for dingoes on island

        News Last Easter a dingo dragged a toddler from a campervan but this will not happen this year thanks to virus isolation.

        REVEALED: How coronavirus will impact on council meetings

        premium_icon REVEALED: How coronavirus will impact on council meetings

        News ‘The council needs to continue to function’

        OPINION: Now is not the time to skip flu jab

        premium_icon OPINION: Now is not the time to skip flu jab

        News Don’t make this disaster worse by forgetting, or refusing, to vaccinate

        Sporting clubs offered virus lifeline

        premium_icon Sporting clubs offered virus lifeline

        Community Council grant program to assist clubs through the pandemic