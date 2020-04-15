Menu
FLU REMINDER: Dr Cotton of Maryborough Family Medical Practice, outside the Practice's flu clinic. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Flu vaccine is high demand on the Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
14th Apr 2020 11:59 PM
MEDICAL centres are struggling to keep up with demand for flu vaccinations this year.

Dr Paul Cotton of Maryborough Family Medical Practice said he had observed an increase in Fraser Coast residents looking to get immunised this year, even those who have never before been immunised.

He said the current supplies of this year’s flu vaccine had been running short, as there was simply not enough for current medical demands.

Dr Cotton said unfortunately the practice had to turn away people looking to get immunised, simply because the did not have the number of vaccines for everyone.

The coronavirus crisis is a stark reminder of the need for vaccinations, Dr Cotton said.

He said there was an understanding that as a society, people could not risk diseases spreading.

The pandemic also means Maryborough Family Medical Practice has had to adapt its flu vaccination clinic to comply with social distancing measures.

This means operating the clinic outside the practice, as this allowed for the space for patients to spread out and socially distance while waiting for a vaccination.

Dr Cotton said the practice maintained high hygiene standards, including washing hands after immunisations and maintaining socially distancing with patients.

He said hosting the flu vaccine clinic early in the morning was part of the practice’s duty of care and allowed people going to work to be immunised.

Dr Cotton hoped the current crisis would educate people on the importance of personal hygiene and give a basic understanding of stopping the spread of disease.

