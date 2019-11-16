flying high Doon Villa footballers invited to tour Germany

Ryan McAskill and Jake Rapps have been invited to join their teammate Brandon Cabarrubias on the Joeys Mini World Cup tour of Germany next year.

FOOTBALL: The saying that good things happen in threes, rings true for Doon Villa Football Club.

Young magpies Jake Rapps and Ryan McAskill will join teammate Brandon Cabarrubias on the Joeys Mini World Cup tour of Germany in 2020.

Rapps and McAskill were advised this month they had been included on the tour.

“It is a great opportunity to see and play against different clubs,” McAskill said.

Rapps said the highlight would be the different style of football played and the culture of the game.

Proud father of Jake Rapps and Doon Villa coach Dan Rapps said he was proud the players’ hard work over the past season was being rewarded.

“The whole team has worked really hard training for a full year and are now starting to reap the benefits,” Rapps Sr said

“It will benefit the boys and the club as they will come back as better players and wiser in the knowledge of the game.”

Rapps Sr said the selection of the three players was a direct result of the Joeys Mini World Cup being held on the Fraser Coast.

“It creates great opportunities for our local players,” he said.

Cabarrubias earnt a fully paid trip after starring at the Joeys Mini World Cup held in Hervey Bay earlier this year.

Rapps and McAskill have more of a challenge ahead, having to raise several thousands of dollars to travel with the tour.

The Doon Villa are helping the players to raise the funds needed with a Last Man Standing fundraiser to be held at the club on December 14.

“It is $50 a ticket with only 250 to be sold,” Rapps Sr said.

“The winner will receive a $4000 jackpot with a host of other prizes to be won.”

For further details about the event contact the Doon Villa club for details.