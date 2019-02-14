Flying high every Thursday

AIR TIME: Maryborough Military Aviation Museum president Jenny Elliot shows a mechanic uniform donated by a former RAAF officer, a Wackett replica and model planes that will be on display at the temporary museum, open every Thursday at 108 Bazaar St, Maryborough.

AIR TIME: Maryborough Military Aviation Museum president Jenny Elliot shows a mechanic uniform donated by a former RAAF officer, a Wackett replica and model planes that will be on display at the temporary museum, open every Thursday at 108 Bazaar St, Maryborough. Boni Holmes

A GROUP of dedicated military history buffs are flying high after securing a temporary home for their aviation and naval artefacts.

The Maryborough Military Aviation Museum, usually housed at the airport and only holding showings on annual open days, will open its doors every Thursday from today.

MMAM president Jenny Elliot said they hoped to capture the people attending the Heritage City Markets.

The temporary museum in Bazaar St will display honour boards, a Wackett replica, model planes, uniforms and a diorama of the aerodrome during the war.

The idea behind opening the museum on the fringe of the CBD was to share the collection and what the group was trying to achieve with the community.

The MMAM volunteers hope it will raise their profile and encourage people to donate memorabilia, share their stories and discover the names of people in photographs.

HMS Nabstock service personnel at the Maryborough Aerodrome in March 1945. Do you know anyone in this photo or have any information relating to this era? Boni Holmes

Nan Ott, whose parents were in the navy, has been researching the trail of HMS Nabstock at Maryborough, where 127 huts housed naval and aircraft personnel.

"The British Navy air fleet were stationed at the Maryborough Aerodrome in 1945 and they were training pilots and air gunners," Mrs Ott said.

"I have interviewed people, one who was based at Nabstock. We have already received some silk maps, uniforms and great stories."

David Geck with an Escape and Evasion Map made of silk which was issued to every pilot on a mission that involved enemy territory in case of a forced landing which help navigate them to safety. These maps and more will be on display at the temporary Maryborough Military Aviation Museum in Bazaar St open every Thursday from 8.30am-1pm. Boni Holmes

Mrs Ott found that most of the service personnel loved to attend the dances, where they found partners and were married quickly.

"I am trying to retrieve the Nabstock records from Canberra," she said.

"Just as part of that I have found there was an aircraft factory - my uncle says it was where BeeMart is and I have also been told it was were Bearing Service Centre is."

Maryborough Military Aviation Museum volunteer Nan Ott with a photo of her parents David and Esme McPherson at the HMS Nabstock display she has contributed. Boni Holmes

Mrs Ott said she was keen to follow that lead more.

"I am hoping to find families that might still be in town or may have worked there or even tell us if it was manufacturing or repairs," she said.

Mrs Elliot said the temporary museum was an extension of the Fraser Coast Military Trail.

"It will give us an opportunity to engage with the community and raise our profile and support our CBD," Mrs Elliot said.

"We are looking for more items that are relevant to the World War II era."

The museum will be open 8.30am-1pm every Thursday at 108 Bazaar St. Gold coin entry. For more information or to submit items, phone David Geck on 0434104 601, visit the museum or find them on Facebook.