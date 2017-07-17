FLYING HIGH: New mural immortalises local aviator

IT'S the next art feature that will take Maryborough sky high, and bring the Mural Project one step closer to reaching 20 artworks across town.

Work on the Maryborough Mural Project's next feature, the Aviator Mural, is underway on Adelaide St, with the group hiring renowned artist Akos Juhasz to capture the life of local aviator Samuel William Hecker.

Mural project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said the new artwork commemorated the achievements of the former Maryborough man, who was one of the founding members of the heritage city's Aero Club.

Progress on the Aviator Mural in Maryborough. Photo taken from the Maryborough Mural Project Facebook page. Ashley Bowyer

"The mural depicts the lifelong interest he held in flying... he was a very active person in Maryborough," Ms Lowrie said.

"This mural is particularly special because it's painted in Sepia, so it's presented as an old-world film like in the 1940s.

"It's quite different from the other artworks."

Mr Hecker's 1928 Gipsy Moth made history as the first aircraft to fly under the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

He also ran the family-owned General Motors Holden Dealership for 50 years in town.

Ms Lowrie said the new art feature brings the project's total count up to about 12 - just eight short of the targeted 20 murals for the heritage city.