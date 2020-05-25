Flying high once again after restrictions ease

FLYING HIGH: President of the Maryborough Model Aero Club, Neil Brockley with his Clip Wing Cub plane. Photo: Stuart Fast

CORONAVIRUS restrictions have eased and the ­Maryborough Model Aero Club, has taken to the skies once more.

President Neil Brockley said the club didn’t shut down, but their was very little activity with members following safety and social distancing rules.

He said members from both Maryborough and Hervey Bay were glad to be back following the easing of travel restrictions, flying their model aircraft through out the week..

Only eight members are allowed at the field at a time, with only two allowed in the field’s flight control box.

Mr Brockley said members were understanding about the need for safety restrictions.

He said he performed maintenance on the club’s airfield during the first four weeks of coronavirus restrictions.

Unfortunately for the club, the coronavirus restrictions has meant a loss of income as competitions were cancelled and visitors were not allowed on to club grounds.

Things are on track to return to normal, with the club has also planned a local competition for June.

Mr Brockley said the planned competition will be a pylon race for twenty competitors within 150km of the airfield.

He said visitors will not be allowed at the event for social distancing measures, but it was good to get flying again.

Mr Brockley said the club was looking forward to restrictions being fully lifted.