Flying pharmacist ready to take health care to the skies

RIVER HEADS pharmacy owner Mark McMurtrie is putting his commercial pilot's license to heroic use.

The well-known community pharmacist has recently volunteered to be an Angel Flight Australia pilot.

Angel Flight is a charity that coordinates non-emergency flights to help country people access specialist medical treatment unavailable in their community.

"I have the ability to offer my time, services and my plane, so I stuck my hand up and said 'why not?'," he said.

"For me it's a lovely way to combine the things I love and help people at the same time."

Mr McMurtrie said being a pilot was a dream of his since he was 16, though he headed to university to study pharmacy instead.

He took up flying as a hobby and worked his way up to receive his commercial pilot's license.

"Because of the pharmacy and the support I've been getting, I've been able to save up and buy a plane," Mr McMurtrie said.

"With that, I have the ability to offer flights for Angel Flight."

River Heads pharmacist and Angel Flight pilot, Mark McMurtrie. Photo: Stuart Fast

Mr McMurtrie said it would be a juggling act to balance his volunteering with his pharmacy job and he has to hire a pharmacist when he's out flying.

He said his first flight for the organisation would be on September 21.

"Aussies helping Aussies is the best way we can get through any tough time," Mr McMurtrie said.