Flying start helps break tourism drought Flying start helps break tourism drought

Flights resume - Fran Manning and Aidan Bellamy on their way to Lady Elliott. Photo: Cody Fox

FRAN Manning and her grandson Aidan Bellamy were the first passengers to fly out of Hervey Bay Airport after weeks of no flights.

The Sunshine Coast residents were heading to Lady Elliot Island, with mayor George Seymour hoping hundreds will follow suit and take advantage of the returning flights.

The pair holidayed in South Australia last year but said the COVID-19 travel restrictions meant they took the opportunity to explore somewhere closer to home.

Qantas flights to Brisbane start up again today, with two flights this week and three next week.

Cr Seymour hopes flight numbers will ramp up for school holidays and bring a much needed tourism boost to the region.

“Brisbane flights are essential for our local tourism industry,” he said.

“Whether it is whale watching, visiting K’gari Fraser Island or experiencing the heritage in Maryborough, tourism is essential to our economy and for jobs.

“Those flights are also important for our healthcare system so medical specialist can fly in.”

Flights resume - Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour at Hervey Bay Airport. Photo: Cody Fox

Rebecca Greenshields from Whale Song Cruises Hervey Bay said the flights starting back up was wonderful news for struggling tourism operators.

“The resumption of flights from Brisbane is very important to this region,” she said.

Mrs Greenshield said the company broke its tourism drought on Saturday when it completed its first cruise in three months.

Mrs Greenshield said there had been a lot of compromise and changing to procedures to get back out on the water.

“This year we are capped at 40 passengers and we are allowed to carry 100 but we would normally only take 60 for comfort,” she said.

“There is less capacity so if you are going to come whale watching it should be this year.

“You are going to have really intimate encounters and fewer people on the boats than you ever will.”