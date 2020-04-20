Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Patrick and Dianne Grinter with the original Maryborough Heritage City flag. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Patrick and Dianne Grinter with the original Maryborough Heritage City flag. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Flying the flag for Maryborough’s valuable past

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th Apr 2020 7:00 AM

HERITAGE week may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it has not stopped Maryborough residents Patrick and Dianne Grinter acknowledging Maryborough’s rich history.

The couple are flying a replica City of Maryborough flag to acknowledge the city’s heritage.

The couple installed a flag pole when they built their residence on the banks of the Mary River.

“We wanted people to see flags flying as they went down the river,” Dianne said.

Dianne had the replica made five years ago to celebrate the city they call home.

“We need to try and keep our heritage alive,” Dianne said. Her husband Patrick agrees, “Flags have great symbolism and it is important to remember our past,” he said.

The couple fly flags on their property to celebrate occasions such as the national days of countries and special events.

The couple next flag display will be on their front footpath when they plan to follow the recommendation from the RSL to acknowledge Anzac Day. “We will have an Australian flag and a lantern out with us to show respect for our Anzacs,” Patrick said.

Dianne is offering to fly flags for any occasion. “If someone wants to donate us a flag we will fly it, whatever the occasion,” she said. If people wish to take up the offer they can e-mail: pat1945@westnet.com.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

        premium_icon POLICE BEAT: Find out about crimes in your street

        News Find out about crimes happening in your neighbourhood

        Restaurant owners battle virus fears and setbacks

        Restaurant owners battle virus fears and setbacks

        News Pizza chef serves up bridging visa for residency to stay in Australia

        Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        premium_icon Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        News Education youth workers have transformed into superheroes to deliver schoolwork to...

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland