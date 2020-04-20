Flying the flag for Maryborough’s valuable past

HERITAGE week may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it has not stopped Maryborough residents Patrick and Dianne Grinter acknowledging Maryborough’s rich history.

The couple are flying a replica City of Maryborough flag to acknowledge the city’s heritage.

The couple installed a flag pole when they built their residence on the banks of the Mary River.

“We wanted people to see flags flying as they went down the river,” Dianne said.

Dianne had the replica made five years ago to celebrate the city they call home.

“We need to try and keep our heritage alive,” Dianne said. Her husband Patrick agrees, “Flags have great symbolism and it is important to remember our past,” he said.

The couple fly flags on their property to celebrate occasions such as the national days of countries and special events.

The couple next flag display will be on their front footpath when they plan to follow the recommendation from the RSL to acknowledge Anzac Day. “We will have an Australian flag and a lantern out with us to show respect for our Anzacs,” Patrick said.

Dianne is offering to fly flags for any occasion. “If someone wants to donate us a flag we will fly it, whatever the occasion,” she said. If people wish to take up the offer they can e-mail: pat1945@westnet.com.au