Flying to German tour with All-Stars

SELECTED: Isaac Kelsey is bound for Germany with the Joeys Mini World Cup. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: Isaac won a scholarship to tour Germany with an All-Star team as a result of his performances in last year's tournament.

The Hervey Bay goalkeeper caught the eye of selectors and will travel to Germany in June this year.

The tour includes a number of matches against the German Academy side and coaching from German National Youth coaches.

"It is a great opportunity for regional kids to get noticed,” Isaac said.

"I was beside myself last year when I won.”

Isaac, who stands at an imposing 2m tall, also plays with the KSS Jets in the Wide Bay Premier League.

Isaac does not know where his football journey will take him and believes Germany may open a few opportunities.

"I don't have a plan mapped out to where I will end up but I just want to get to the highest level I can,” he said.

"Having someone like Rale, the former Socceroo coach, around to listen to and coach me can only benefit my football.”