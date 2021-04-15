‘Focus lost’: Maryborough’s Pub Crawl gone for good?

With the last Maryborough Pub Crawl in 2017, locals are buzzing to know if it will ever return. But, some are hesitant for the come back unless things change.

With Maryborough setting the first Guinness World Record for the most people out on pub crawl in June 2005 a new tradition was born, but after 12 years, last drinks was called on the local Pub Crawl.

Lining the streets and visiting heritage hotels, participants would spend days choosing their outfits and planning for the day.

After stopping in 2017, the Pub Crawl was followed the next year by a renamed event, the Pub Fest, then renamed again as Echoes Music Festival, in 2019 – where the last festivities have been seen.

Maryborough’s Pub Crawl Founder Nancy Bates said it was a “fantastic” event, bringing an irreplaceable atmosphere across Maryborough.

“The atmosphere created by a kaleidoscope of costumes and the sense that everyone was on a mission to set a world record or win it back ... Maryborough’s pub crawls were great ... We set out to win,” Ms Bates told the Chronicle.

With people saying “everyone wants it back”, maybe it’s time the Pub Crawl returns?

However, “the focus was lost” along the way, soon leading to the loss of any Pub Crawl altogether.

This allegedly happened after an adopted policy, “encouraging pubs to (keep people) staying at (their) venue, instead of doing the pub crawl”.

“The focus was lost over the years, which was winning the World Record, and that meant they had to get around at least 10, preferably more pubs ... Not to try to keep people at one venue with good entertainment,” Ms Bates said.

Maryborough’s Oxford Hotel co-owner David Hipwood said his hotel did involve themselves one year in the Pub Crawl, but stopped after “it became a lot of work”.

“It was pretty crazy and a lot of fun ... It just didn’t become worth the work ... It did become quite cost heavy,” Mr Hipwood told the Chronicle.

Mr Heit told the Chronicle he’s “keen to keep it going.” Picture: Syndergy Marketing and Public Relations

However, Pub Crawl’s current Chairman Brendan Heit told the Chronicle there’s still hope, because “it’s something (he doesn’t) want to see die”.

“We’ll definitely be keen to look at it again, it was an awesome day,” Mr Heit said.

“Once there‘s a bit more certainty about the hospitality industry and events and stuff like that, we’ll definitely be talking about it again, seeing if any of the other hotels want to be on board.

“We’ll be looking for support from other hotels, and trying to help them with their plan for the day ... and give them advice on how to work (under those circumstances) best.”

