FOGGY FRASER: Thick fog blankets the region

The view from Scarness Jetty is obstructed by heavy fog about 9am.

THE Fraser Coast has endured a foggy start to the week after a thick blanket coated the region overnight.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough residents awoke to a thick fog on Monday morning, attributed to cooler overnight conditions by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The fog was so thick that Hayley Reynolds couldn't see her neighbour's roof from her Hervey Bay property.

Maryborough resident Katherine Youngberry said she wasn't able to see the flashing school sign outside Maryborough West State School when she snapped her fog picture on Monday morning.

BOM duty forecaster Diana Eadie said the thick blanket of fog was caused by an increase in surface moisture and a dry layer of air, which created "favourable" fog conditions.

She said conditions in Hervey Bay and Maryborough would clear up over the morning.

"Aside from the fog, we'll also be expecting an increase in average maximum temperatures over the coming week," Ms Eadie said.

"This Friday, Maryborough will receive maximum temperatures of 29 degrees, while Hervey Bay will receive temperatures of 27 degrees."

Average maximum temperatures for Hervey Bay and Maryborough for this time of year remain around 23 degrees.

Maximum temperatures of 25 and 28 degrees are expected today for Hervey Bay and Maryborough respectively.