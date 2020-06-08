Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Foggy morning on Coast results in traffic warning

Carlie Walker
8th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOG rolled in on the Fraser Coast yesterday morning due to a combination of cool air and moisture,

A warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, urging drivers to be safe on the road due to the foggy conditions.

The fog cleared soon after sunrise as the day warmed up.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a chance of more fog this morning, but it was less likely due to widespread cloud and showers.

The spokesman said there could be rain later in the week, most likely Thursday and Friday, but it would be "fairly coastal".

Temperatures were about on average he said, picking up after chilly weather set in earlier this month.

The average minimum was 10 in Hervey Bay and 12 in Maryborough, while high temperature averages were 22 for both.

More Stories

fcweather fog maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIRTY DIVING: Fraser Coast reservoirs’ deep clean

        premium_icon DIRTY DIVING: Fraser Coast reservoirs’ deep clean

        News Specialist divers cleaning the regions water reservoirs

        Former soldier’s death ‘could have been prevented’

        premium_icon Former soldier’s death ‘could have been prevented’

        News Former soldier Christopher Betts’ death ‘could have been prevented’

        Family tackles Bay angling business

        premium_icon Family tackles Bay angling business

        News A BELIEF that fishing tackle costs could be made cheaper

        Thousands raised to give crash victim special send-off

        premium_icon Thousands raised to give crash victim special send-off

        News The motorcyclist was killed after he ran a stop sign in Maryborough