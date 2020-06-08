Foggy morning on Coast results in traffic warning

FOG rolled in on the Fraser Coast yesterday morning due to a combination of cool air and moisture,

A warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, urging drivers to be safe on the road due to the foggy conditions.

The fog cleared soon after sunrise as the day warmed up.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a chance of more fog this morning, but it was less likely due to widespread cloud and showers.

The spokesman said there could be rain later in the week, most likely Thursday and Friday, but it would be "fairly coastal".

Temperatures were about on average he said, picking up after chilly weather set in earlier this month.

The average minimum was 10 in Hervey Bay and 12 in Maryborough, while high temperature averages were 22 for both.