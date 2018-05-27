Fond farewell to long-serving M'boro magistrate

FROM lawyers who had worked alongside John Smith to a defendant appearing in front of him, everyone was keen to bid a fond farewell to the long-serving Maryborough Magistrate last week.



Thursday was Mr Smith's final day of serving the region in his role as a magistrate.



Warren Leslie Keleher, appearing before Mr Smith on one charge of committing a public nuisance, had his case adjourned last week. Before leaving the room, Mr Keleher addressed the court.



"All the best in your retirement," he said



Lawyer Michael Riedel also had some kind words for Mr Smith.



Mr Riedel wished him all the best when he appeared before the court on behalf of a client on Wednesday, telling the magistrate it would likely be the last time he appeared in front of him.



Lawyer Travis George said he would have appeared in front of Mr Smith thousands of times over the years.



"His honour was a judicial officer who considered every matter on its merits and he stuck to his principles," he said.



"He was also an extremely hard-working magistrate who would stay in court till all matters where completed, but most of all he was a gentleman to appear in front of.



"I have the dual honour of starting my career before his honour 14 years ago and appearing as defence counsel in his last ever matter, which was a short trial on his last day."



His lengthy career saw him start work in the Court of Petty Sessions in Barcaldine, Queensland, on March 31, 1964.



He qualified as a Clerk of the Court and Mining Registrar in 1971 and performed duties as Clerk of the Court in magistrates courts throughout the state.



Mr Smith was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Queensland on March 2, 1981, and as a barrister of the Supreme Court of Queensland on July 1988.



On July 25, 1985, he was appointed as stipendiary magistrate and mining warden, serving at Roma.



He performed duties as stipendiary magistrate and magistrate in many centres throughout Queensland, finishing his time as magistrate in Maryborough last week.

