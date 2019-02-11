FOND FAREWELL: Popular Bay educator set to enjoy retirement

AS A dad, Ross Zelow has many amazing qualities.



According to his daughter Natalie, he is reliable, caring and able to listen without judgment, and she says she would never hesitate to go to him with a problem.



Those qualities were also what made him such a successful teacher and principal.



Mr Zelow, who was the principal of Urangan State High School before becoming the assistant regional director of the North Coast Region officially retired from his duties in January after a long career.



He underwent training to become a teacher at Mount Gravatt College of Advanced Education in 1978 and then worked as a Manual Arts teacher at Mackay State High School, Mackay North State High School and Mornington Island State School.



In 1987, he started work as the subject master of Manual Arts at Mount Isa State High School and then in 1990 he became deputy principal at Mackay North State High School.



In 1994 he became principal of Calen State School and Secondary Department and the next year he was appointed principal of Mount Isa State High School.



In 1999, he became the principal of Urangan High School, where he remained until 2015 when he became the assistant regional director.



He was one of the founding members of the Fraser Coast Education Alliance.



All three of his children attended school under his watch at Urangan.



Natalie said her dad was always available any time of the day or night for those who needed someone to listen.



"He's always been a person I could call any time," she said.



"Teacher, staff and students always knew if they approached him he would make time for them, regardless of what the situation was.



"It's really awesome to have a dad like that."

