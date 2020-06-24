Menu
Uber Eats is coming to the Fraser Coast in September. Photo: File
Food delivery giant launches on coast

Jessica Cook
24th Jun 2020 11:25 AM
THE expansion of a food delivery app in Hervey Bay will not only result in residents being able to have local cuisine delivered to their door, but also offer job opportunities during desperate times.

The company is seeking a raft of delivery partners to deliver food around Hervey Bay from the airport to Point Vernon, starting in September.

Uber Eats Head of NZ and Regional Australia Elisa Janiec told the Chronicle thousands of people had opened the Uber Eats app in the region over the past few months which led to it being chosen as a place to launch.

“We are always looking at who is opening the app,” Ms Janiec said.

She said the company would look at expanding throughout the region.

“We start smaller and then slowly creep out but if people want to see us expand to their area, they can contact us and let us know,” she said.

The delivery service is signing up drivers and restaurants.

Ms Janiec said an Uber Eats driver role was perfect for people looking for flexible income who owned a slightly older car or scooter and were ineligible to drive for Uber.

On Seek the company promises anyone can deliver with Uber Eats and earn great money.

Delivery Partners can use a car, motorbike, scooter or bicycle to work for Uber Eats and can sign up in a few minutes.

For more details on how to become a delivery partner or how to include your restaurant on Uber Eats, go to the frasercoasstchronicle.com.au

