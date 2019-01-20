Food 'N' Groove 'greater than anticipated', say organisers

GETTIN' THE GROOVE ON: Residents flock to the green space for Food n Grove Fridays in Hervey Bay. INSET: Hervey Bay locals Pauline Derich and Margaret Porter enjoying the live entertainment at Pialba City Park yesterday.

GETTIN' THE GROOVE ON: Residents flock to the green space for Food n Grove Fridays in Hervey Bay. INSET: Hervey Bay locals Pauline Derich and Margaret Porter enjoying the live entertainment at Pialba City Park yesterday. Blake Antrobus

PAULINE Derich and Margaret Porter couldn't imagine a better end to their week than bubbly and live music for the weekly Food 'N' Groove Fridays.

And organisers are already so overwhelmed by the response from locals they've considered making it a recurring Fraser Coast event.

More than 4000 people flocked Pialba City Park last week for a night of live music, food, drink and entertainment.

The weekly event, which started earlier this month, combines live entertainment, food, shopping stalls and activities to celebrate the Fraser Coast's diversity and vibrant lifestyle.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events event manager Robyn Peach said organisers are impressed at the community embracing the event.

"We came up with an idea of hosting something like this every week but had no idea of what support we would get until we tried it,” Ms Peach told the Chronicle.

"We're pretty overwhelmed, we thought we'd only get a couple of thousand each week.

"But so far it's been double that.”

Ms Peach said FCTE would be monitoring the event for the next few weeks until the Easter holidays.