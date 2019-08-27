Food service delivers results for Hervey Bay business

UBER Eats won't be coming here any time soon but one Hervey Bay vendor says food delivery services are good for business.

Hogs Breath Cafe owner Shaun Campbell said the eatery had used Menu Log for about two years.

In that time, the delivery app had grown to about 15 per cent of Hogs Breath's revenue, Mr Campbell said.

"It had a bit of a slow start but through mostly word of mouth and some social media it has grown and has the potential to get a lot bigger,” Shaun said.

Responding to recent rumours of Uber Eats launching in the Bay, Mr Campbell said he was open-minded about the services available.

"Even though I do want Uber Eats here, there are other platforms to use for a customer delivery service,” he said.

Mr Campbell said Menu Log allowed more control over the delivery service Uber Eats is similar to Uber in that drivers use their own vehicles.

Menu Log drivers are employed by a business and use the company's delivery vehicles.

"When the the meals come out they go straight into a delivery bag and to the customer and timing is very important,” Mr Campbell said.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle recently contacted Uber Eats about the possibility of starting up in Hervey Bay.

"There are no current plans to launch Uber Eats in Hervey Bay but it's great to hear that there is demand.

"We will continue to monitor demand for Uber Eats in Hervey Bay in the future and we will be sure to keep you updated,” an Uber Eats spokesperson said.