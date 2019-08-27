Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DELIVERING RESULTS: Hogs Breath Cafe manager Vanessa Clark uses Menu Log for its customer delivery service.
DELIVERING RESULTS: Hogs Breath Cafe manager Vanessa Clark uses Menu Log for its customer delivery service. Glen Porteous
News

Food service delivers results for Hervey Bay business

Glen Porteous
by
27th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UBER Eats won't be coming here any time soon but one Hervey Bay vendor says food delivery services are good for business.

Hogs Breath Cafe owner Shaun Campbell said the eatery had used Menu Log for about two years.

In that time, the delivery app had grown to about 15 per cent of Hogs Breath's revenue, Mr Campbell said.

"It had a bit of a slow start but through mostly word of mouth and some social media it has grown and has the potential to get a lot bigger,” Shaun said.

Responding to recent rumours of Uber Eats launching in the Bay, Mr Campbell said he was open-minded about the services available.

"Even though I do want Uber Eats here, there are other platforms to use for a customer delivery service,” he said.

Mr Campbell said Menu Log allowed more control over the delivery service Uber Eats is similar to Uber in that drivers use their own vehicles.

Menu Log drivers are employed by a business and use the company's delivery vehicles.

"When the the meals come out they go straight into a delivery bag and to the customer and timing is very important,” Mr Campbell said.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle recently contacted Uber Eats about the possibility of starting up in Hervey Bay.

"There are no current plans to launch Uber Eats in Hervey Bay but it's great to hear that there is demand.

"We will continue to monitor demand for Uber Eats in Hervey Bay in the future and we will be sure to keep you updated,” an Uber Eats spokesperson said.

More Stories

hervey bay hogs breath cafe hogs breath cafe menu log uber eats
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    STABBING: Armed robbery accused was on bail

    premium_icon STABBING: Armed robbery accused was on bail

    News Led away from court in handcuffs, arrested over a violent robbery just minutes after being sentenced for weapons charges

    MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

    premium_icon MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

    News 'We'd end up with both taxis and Uber going out of business'

    Couple strip rental property bare because they 'needed them'

    premium_icon Couple strip rental property bare because they 'needed them'

    Crime The pair "freaked out” and made an ill-informed decision

    Drivers 'respectful' of competing Bay businesses

    premium_icon Drivers 'respectful' of competing Bay businesses

    News I have been able to meet some great people doing this

    • 27th Aug 2019 10:30 AM