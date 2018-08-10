Menu
The Woman's Weekly Birthday Book was a great source of inspiration for cakes in the 1990s.
FOODIE: Exploring the Bay with eyes as big as my belly

by Jaclyn kiorgaard
10th Aug 2018 10:30 AM

THE hardest decision I make every day is sweet or savoury? Ninty-nine percent of the time I end up doing both.

My name is Jaclyn and I'm only ever on time if there is food involved.

 

Jacklyn Kiorgaard
Jacklyn Kiorgaard Katrina Corcoran

I have recently moved to Hervey Bay from the Sunshine Coast and live in a charming little house in Urangan with my partner and our bulldog, Cleveland.

Growing up in a family of six, the dinner table featured meat and three veg and recipes from P and C fundraiser cookbooks.

Every year mum baked my twin brother and I a birthday cake each from the Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book until we were old enough to make one for each other.

We were the cookie cutter 90s family.

I developed a love for fresh local ingredients working in a fruit and veg shop after school and growing my own garden.

My day doesn't start until I've had a black coffee, I believe weekends are for family and feasting and love watching rugby on sunny afternoons with a beer.

Above all else, I am a breakfast person. I love breakfast foods and would eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner if I could (and often do).

My aim for this column is to capture and showcase our best local eats, from market stalls to fine dining and everything in between.

I'm excited to share with you the food that I love and the great food that I discover here on the Fraser Coast.

I hope to inspire you to try new eateries, support local businesses and maybe discover a hidden gem you didn't know along the way.

