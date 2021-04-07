Foodies rejoice! Relish is making a comeback this year

Popping a bottle at the Relish Food and Wine Festival

Dust off the picnic rugs and get ready to graze.

Relish Food & Wine Festival is back for 2021.

Fraser Coast Tourism & Events confirmed that after a covid-forced hiatus last year, there was a sense of excitement around the festival and chance to experience updated new trends, recipes and blends.

Held in the Mary River Parklands on Saturday, June, 5 festivalgoers are encouraged to indulge in food and beverage matching sessions, listen to leading foodies as they share the fruits of their labour, and learn from talented chefs who ensure the unmistakeable stamp of the region in every dish.

Along with amazing food and wine, attendees will be transported back to old Maryborough with lessons on high tea etiquette from Miss Etiquette, unforgettable stories of Bond Store’s past (heard while sipping a tipple of port) and behind the scenes access with Odyssey Bistro’s team, revealing the stories behind their food and drinks.

BYO chairs and picnic rugs.

Relish Food & Wine Festival – (L) Melissa D'or from Poona, Katrina James from Maryborough and Sarah Glover from Poona.

The festival has compiled a whole new string of events including:

Odyssey: A Food & Cocktail Journey

Portside Café & Restaurant: PIMM’s High Tea; and Coffee Lovers

Arkarra: LOW + SLOW: The Perfect Beef Rib

The Deck & Anchor: Feast on the Deck

Mad Providore: Cheese N’ Chill

Bond Store: Tipples and Tales

A strong line-up of local musicians includes Matt Barker, Demi Casha, Dust, Leonie Kingdom, The Purple Hills, The Wild Sauce, Al Davies, Bre Ferguson, Frank Benn, Peter Sajko and Doug Edwards.

Tickets

Early bird tickets go on sale on April 9

Be sure to secure your festival admission with a discounted Early Bird ticket.

Tickets are available for purchase via www.relishfrasercoast.com.au. In addition to discounted prices, 18+ General Admission Early Bird purchases will automatically be put into the draw to win a picnic blanket, thanks to event sponsors USC (University of Sunshine Coast). Be sure to get in quick as ticket numbers are limited!

Getting there

Transportation is available with return bus from Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

More information to come.

Lend a hand

Interested in volunteering? Relish Food & Wine Festival 2021 requires the assistance from volunteers for the smooth running of the event. Volunteers are able to volunteer in the following vacancies: checking guests into the event, selling tickets at the gate, bar staff, and cleaning/COVID wipe downs.

To show gratitude towards volunteers, Fraser Coast Tourism & Events will provide all volunteers with free entry into the festival, a festival T-Shirt, a meal and drink.

To volunteer please get in touch with events@fcte.com.au.

For information on how the Relish Food and Wine Festival 2021 is practising COVID safe measures, please click here.

Make sure to follow Fraser Coast Events on Facebook for the latest updates on the Relish Food and Wine Festival 2021.