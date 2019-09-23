Menu
Dianne England and daughter Amy open their Back to Basics Cafe with good unprocessed foods made all from scratch on premises. Boni Holmes
Community

Foodies share their love of cooking

Boni Holmes
by
23rd Sep 2019 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE love of feeding people and cooking up a storm has taken a Maryborough mum from the classroom to a cafe.

Dianne England and daughter Amy have opened the appropriately named Bake to Basic Cafe, which was known as the Pink Flamingo Cafe in Lennox Street.

Dianne, a former special needs teachers' aide, said she saw the opportunity and thought she would give it a go.

"All my children are grown up so I didn't need all of the school holidays any more so I thought I might do something else," she said.

"I have always liked to cook, especially cupcakes and desserts but I love to cook anything really."

Amy said she loved to cook just as much as her Mum.

"We like creating our own food and then eating it," Amy said.

The pair said they loved making wholesome, healthy unprocessed food with friendly service.

"We make everything from scratch and use local suppliers."

They will also be using environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging like bamboo cutlery.

"I don't think in this day and age we can get away from people wanting convenience but if we can make it sustainable and non detrimental to the environment we are doing our part."

They offer a variety of cupcakes and desserts, sandwiches, wraps and rolls and coffees and milkshakes.

"We are open to trying anything - just let us know - will are looking to making our own pies and sausage rolls.

"We would like to expand with the cupcakes and cater to parties, like kids birthdays."

Back to Basics Cafe, Lennox St, Maryborough is open from 8am-4.30pm weekdays and 8am-1pm Saturdays.

"I think if you love what you do it shows in your food."

