Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dramatic video shows cops taser naked man
News

VIDEO: Naked man tasered by police in dramatic arrest

Crystal Jones
Geordi Offord
by and
10th Jun 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMATIC video footage has emerged of police arresting a man at the Burnett River.

On May 28, the NewsMail reported that a 38-year-old had entered at boat the Bundaberg City Marina around 3.10pm.

A local man filmed the incident from the beginning to the end from when he noticed the man taking off his clothes and jogging along the river bank through to when police apprehended him.

The man stripped down before jumping into the river where he ended up on a boat where he damaged property and armed himself with two knives.

He was tasered and restrained by police, before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital for assessment.

He was charged with one count of going armed to cause fear and one count of entering a premises and appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

On the enter premises and commit indictable offence he was sentenced to nine months jail.

On the going armed as to cause fear he was given six months jail.

He will be released on parole on August 29.

More Stories

crime editors picks police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

    premium_icon ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

    News Queensland's premier A-League club will host a pre-season game and community camp at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in a major coup for the region

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus

    World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

    premium_icon World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

    News Coast man has plans to snatch record back from Tasmania

    Driver in hospital after crashing into seawall

    premium_icon Driver in hospital after crashing into seawall

    News Council crews were on scene this morning repairing the damage