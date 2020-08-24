FOOTAGE: Extraordinary scenes from Mt Walsh rescue

A DARING rescue took place on Mt Walsh after a woman tripped and fell from a lookout.

Emergency crews were called about 8.22am yesterday after a woman in her 40s had fallen from a mountain lookout near Biggenden.

Photos taken from a rescue on Mt Walsh on August 24. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The Toowoomba based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter was tasked about 9.30am to winch the woman to safety.

Once they were overhead, the aeromedical crew located the patient and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic was winched down.

Paramedics assessed and treated the patient for minor head injuries, and was winched back to safety with the women.

She was then flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.