Eli Waters Break In
News

FOOTAGE RELEASED: Do you recognise these thieves?

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Jan 2019 12:36 PM

FOOTAGE of two thieves robbing an Eli Waters bottle shop last week has been released to the public.

Just before 4am, two unknown people driving a stolen car have smashed the glass doors at the front of the business on Ibis Bld.

The offenders then stole a quantity of alcohol before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured car.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who recognised them or has any information to contact them via Policelink 131 444 or CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.

Investigations into the break in are continuing.

