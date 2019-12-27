Menu
Hit and Run at Elimbah
Crime

Footage shows crazy hit-run driver on the loose

Ashley Carter
by
27th Dec 2019 1:15 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
Subscriber only

POLICE have released dashcam footage of a car believed to be involved in a hit and run crash on Christmas Day where a P-plater was forced off the road at Elimbah.

Ebony Rich, 18, was driving her Suzuki Swift along Beerburrum Rd when she was struck from behind by a maroon Subaru Impreza about 9.20am.

The impact caused her to lose control and crash into a ditch.

>> ANGRY DAD HUNTS 'PARASITE' WHO LEFT DAUGHTER TO DIE

>> FAMILY'S HORROR AS CRASH USED IN ONLINE SCAM

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts to her head and bruising.

The Subaru Impreza, which bore stolen number plates 373EMZ, fled the scene.

The Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit has released vision of the same car being driven erratically before the crash along Steve Irwin Way before turning onto Beerburrum Rd.

Anyone who recognises the car or knows its current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

