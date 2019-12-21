Footage shows UFC star KO trash-talking boxer
UFC star Derrick Lewis has revealed CCTV footage of him battering a "s*** talker" in the gym with a brutal KO.
Lewis, one of MMA's hardest-hitting heavyweights, decided to get his own back on the boxer, who Lewis claimed had given him lip.
The footage shows Lewis mercilessly laying into his opponent with a barrage of blows before the unfortunate chap eventually goes down.
Lewis tweeted the footage alongside the caption: "When a boxers said he will knock me out because I'm an MMA fighter."
When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM— Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019
And he also posted on his Instagram with a different caption that read: "When a boxer comes to my gym talking s*** … HE'S OK."
Asked Derrick about this.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2019
He said a boxer at his gym was talking “a lot” of smack about boxers vs MMA fighters. This happened yesterday. Lasted 1 minute, he said. https://t.co/K7R49cq2iF
Fans online were quick to jump on the footage with some people not happy with Lewis for continuing to punch his opponent when he was down.
One posted: "Few dirty digs when he was out cold."
To which someone added: "He's an MMA fighter, they do that all the time."
Tat2Gary added: "Close round. I think Lewis took it though - every MMA judge."
This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.
Live stream Fight Night 165 on December 21 from 6pm (AEDT) - Ortega v Sung Jung with ESPN on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >