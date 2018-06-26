Football families set to bring millions to Fraser Coast

FOOTBALL FEVER: Queensland Touch Football's sponsorship and project manager Rachael Gibson, CEO Ben Mannion and development officer Nathan McDonald in Hervey Bay where they checked out the condition of the local fields. INSET: Just like last year, the Chronicle will bring you daily eight-page lift-outs throughout the competition.

FOOTBALL FEVER: Queensland Touch Football's sponsorship and project manager Rachael Gibson, CEO Ben Mannion and development officer Nathan McDonald in Hervey Bay where they checked out the condition of the local fields. INSET: Just like last year, the Chronicle will bring you daily eight-page lift-outs throughout the competition. Blake Antrobus

THE fields have been checked and the stage set for one of the biggest events on the Fraser Coast sporting calendar.

The region is line for multi-million dollar windfall as the families of young footy stars from across the state prepare to return for this year's Junior State Cup.

Hervey Bay has secured the event until 2022.

Standing at the fields on Tavistock St yesterday, CEO Ben Mannion said this year's tournament would be the biggest to date.

"We'll have 233 teams, 3600 participants across players and officials, and with families coming we expect over 10,000 people coming into the area,” Mr Mannion said.

"It's significant numbers with over 475 games being played over the three days.”

Mr Mannion said the tournament brought in "a significant amount of money” into the area for every day it was held.

He said Hervey Bay was selected because of its central location, saying it was "important we just don't base everything in south-east Queensland.”

"Obviously all the hotels are booked out, a lot of people visit the cafes and clubs during their time there,” he said.

"There's a lot of shops that benefit out of us coming here, and we're finding more people want to stay longer as well.

Hundreds of hotels were booked out during last year's touch event, some as far as Childers.

