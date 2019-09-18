Football fans roar with delight as stars touch down

YOUNG Hervey Bay football fan Jhaspah Taylor waited nervously as his heroes from the Brisbane Roar touched down at Hervey Bay Airport this afternoon.

The eight-year-old was ecstatic when the players he had been waiting to meet for months gladly signed his jersey.

Ahead of their pre-season match against a select Wide Bay team on Saturday night, the A-league side will train and run clinics throughout the region.

Roar centre-mid Aiden O'Neil told the Chronicle he was looking forward to working hard and getting acquainted with the region.

"I've never been here before. This is our second regional tour, we visited Gladstone earlier this year," he said.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Stuart Taylor, who greeted the squad, said the team visit was good for the region now and vital for the future.

"They give our young players hope, which is essential for our region - hope to pursue their sporting dreams to play on a representative team," Cr Taylor said.

"It is special because the team promised they would come and they followed through."

The pre-season fixture kicks off 5pm on Saturday, at Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.