Football loss not a total loss for Hervey Bay team

ROUND 16: KSS player Jackson Dunn and Bingera player Cody Pym vie for control of the ball. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOOTBALL: ROUND 16 of the Wide Bay Premier League has wrapped up at the Hervey Bay Sports club, with Bingera AFC beating KSS Jets one to zero.

Bingera scored the only goal of the match halfway through the first half, beating a fierce defence from the Jets.

The Jets fought back during the second half to no avail, with Bingera securing the win.

Jets captain Jacob Lynch said despite losing the match, he could see a noticeable improvement in his team’s performance compared to previous games.

“I think it was one of our better matches, the last couple of weeks we’ve really struggled, we’ve been moving the ball too quickly up the field and can’t maintain the ball,” he said.

“Tonight we’ve really focused on that … getting possession and play through the team not so much over or around them.”

“The scoreline showed that, it was three-nil last time, tonight it felt like it could have been a one-all draw,” Mr Lynch said.

The match also featured unpopular refereeing decisions, eliciting jeers from the crowd.

“It goes with every game… you’re going to be happy with some calls and the opposite with others, that’s the way it goes,” Mr Lynch said.

He said KSS Jets would like to finish the season with a win and use the current season to prepare younger players for next year’s competitions.