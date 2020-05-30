Football plans return: Fraser Coast may go it alone

Wide Bay Premier League Soccer - may split into regions for 2020 season due to the pandemic restrictions.

FOOTBALL: If Football Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast associations get their planning right it hopes the sport will be back again in July and catering to all clubs in the region.

The Chronicle has been given information on how FB aims to return to playing and adhering to the restrictions set in place under stage 2 and stage 3 set by the State Government following the easing of other restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All FB age groups minus Miniroos will be back on July 10 with the Roos to return the following week on July 18.

"The eight clubs in Bundaberg made the decision on Monday night, May 25, that due to the high level of restrictions in stage 2 all Bundaberg clubs have agreed that it is simply impractical to comply with all the measures to make Miniroos training feasible until the state enters stage 3 on July 10," a statement from the eight clubs in the region said.

The others will return back and FB is planning on doing it on different dates.

The under-16 age group will play on Tuesday with third division to play on Wednesday.

Thursday will be left for the Wide Bay Buccaneers in case they can play.

On Saturday Division 1 /Wide Bay Premier League and Division 2 for men play in the afternoon and night.

The under-14 and under-12 age groups will be held either on Saturday morning or Sunday morning.

The women's Division 1 and Division 2 competition will be held on Friday night.

FB president Femia Eizema stressed that this wasn't finalised and much more consultation was needed.

"Ash (Bratton from Football Queensland Wide Bay) is trying to do the draw," she said.

"This is all in consultation right now.

Football Hervey Bay met Thursday to discuss potential options with Football Maryborough moving forward.

Hervey Bay secretary Peter Guest advised that they were awaiting Football Maryborough's meeting this weekend to continue discussion on the potential season.

"It remains up in the air at the moment, waiting for clarification from the government on number of people allowed at venues," Guest said.

He believed a Wide Bay competition was highly unlikely due to the travel requirements and outlined the potential for a reduced season format for the Fraser Coast.

Enough disinterest from the clubs will potentially stop the season from going ahead.

The Chronicle will continue to keep you updated on the potential return or cancellation of sporting codes seasons.

