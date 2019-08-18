Football school says it will be ready for next year

A NEW Gold Coast independent "football school" boasting as an Australian first has announced it will start trials for potential students next month, despite appearing to be lacking teaching staff and a chief executive.

An exact location has also not been announced for the Queensland Football School, but its website and social media messages from the school's chairperson Martin Calvert state it remains on track to open in January 2020.

According to the school's newly-launched website students would train and study football each day, while also completing their primary and secondary education.

"The vision of Queensland Football School is to develop players to an elite level, enabling them to pursue professional football careers," the website states.

"Students will thrive in an environment where they can reach their full potential both on and off the pitch."

But under the all-important school location, the website states it would be "revealed in the near future".

The website also states applications were still being sought for a chief executive officer, a dean of academics and teachers, with interviews for the latter set to take place in October.

Queensland Football School chairperson Martin Calvert, pictured here during his days as an Australian Futsal Player. Picture: Fiona Harding

It was also seeking expressions of interest to join the board of directors, which currently includes Mr Calvert, Bradley Quinn and Forbes Madau.

Kids who want a place at the school would be required to trial over the September school holidays for a non-refundable fee of $150, with positions offered in early October.

If accepted, parents would be required to pay an enrolment fee of $1500, with annual fees of $5,000.

On Facebook late last week Mr Calvert, a former national Futsal player turned businessman, sent a "warm welcome" to the school's first two enrolments.

"These two boys set a clear standard for the type of student we will welcome to Queensland Football School," he wrote.

The new school says it will have places for 25 students in each age group of Year 4 to Year 12 in 2020.

However he was soon questioned as to how these students had been selected when trials had not begun.

Mr Calvert said the two boys were selected "as students who exhibited behaviour both on and off the pitch that is consistent with our expectations for incoming students."

"It is important for us to set a standard from the outset and we feel that these two boys are a fine example," he said.

Mr Calvert also said the school would be open to male and female athletes from Year 4 to 12 with 25 enrolment places per age group, which he said would include about 16 to 18 boys and 7 to 9 girls.