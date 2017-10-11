Football team weighs in on allegations from mayor's son

FOOTBALL Queensland Wide Bay's vice president will seek legal advice after the region's newest club was named in a controversial video published by Mayor Chris Loft's son.

In the video, uploaded to YouTube via Jason Loft's blog The FC Journal at the weekend, unsubstantiated allegations are levelled at Councillors Stuart Taylor, Paul Truscott, George Seymour and former council CEO Lisa Desmond.

Cr Taylor and Ms Desmond are members of the Football Queensland Wide Bay Board.

The club at the centre of the allegations is Wide Bay Buccaneers.

Chris Biden told the Chronicle yesterday he would seek "legal advice" and call on Football Queensland to "urgently intervene" under the the Football Federation Australia's member protection policy.

"Football Queensland Wide Bay condemns and denies the allegations," Mr Biden said.

"The allegations...are malicious...and without foundation."

"Volunteer roles are very difficult to fill and FQ Wide Bay are delighted to have a highly qualified, experienced and knowledgeable person filling this position.

Mr Biden called on Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft to "show leadership and condemn this unwarranted attack."

It comes after council CEO Ken Diehm confirmed he had contacted the council's lawyers about the video.

He told the Chronicle he would not provide comment on legal matters "that could potentially go to court."

The Chronicle contacted Jason Loft for comment.

In a text message, he responded, "you can watch the FC Journal Youtube channel and Facebook page for further updates and I hope the soccer club is not using the council funds to cover their legal advice".

Last night a post, in which Jason Loft says he's "pretty sure" news coverage of the council fallout was just 'another Chronicle fake news story" remained on the FC Journal page.

In the same post, a link is provided to the video in question with the caption "just in case you haven't seen the video yet here it is before the council tries to sue me and force me to stop exposing them. Ha ha."

Mayor Chris Loft has not responded to calls.